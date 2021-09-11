Saving American democracy for the long run requires a clear condemnation of the Trump presidency. That means making clear that no one is above the law.

Norms in a democracy are only as good as our willingness to enforce them.
After the precedent-busting, lawbreaking presidency of Donald Trump, Congress needs to pass new laws to constrain future officeholders. That’s the case the Globe has made in this series: curbs on the pardon power, safeguards against nepotism, broadening the power of Congress to investigate the president, protections for whistle-blowers, requirements that presidents make financial disclosures to root out conflicts of interest.
All of that is crucial to protect Americans against a repeat of the last four years.
“Presidents also need a clear message, one that will echo through history, that breaking the law in the Oval Office will actually be punished.”
