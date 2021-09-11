Saving American democracy for the long run requires a clear condemnation of the Trump presidency. That means making clear that no one is above the law.

Stephan: I absolutely agree with this article by the Boston Globe editorial board. I do not understand why nearly nine months into the Biden presidency the Democratic Congress has not taken serious action to see that Trump is indicted, and tried. The failure to hold Trump and his orcs responsible for the insurrection they precipitated has given the MAGAts the illusion that he is still president. Our democracy is so fragile at this point I think it is a grave mistake not to recognize that and act to defend what hundrreds ot thousands have given their lives to keep healthy.

Donald Trump incited an insurrection and yet the Senate was still unwilling to remove him from office. There is only one way left to restore deterrence and convey to future presidents that the rule of law applies to them. Credit: JOHN MINCHILLO / AP



Norms in a democracy are only as good as our willingness to enforce them.

After the precedent-busting, lawbreaking presidency of Donald Trump, Congress needs to pass new laws to constrain future officeholders. That’s the case the Globe has made in this series: curbs on the pardon power, safeguards against nepotism, broadening the power of Congress to investigate the president, protections for whistle-blowers, requirements that presidents make financial disclosures to root out conflicts of interest.

All of that is crucial to protect Americans against a repeat of the last four years.

“Presidents also need a clear message, one that will echo through history, that breaking the law in the Oval Office will actually be punished.”

But imposing stricter rules on future presidents, by itself, is clearly insufficient. Those presidents also need a clear message, one that will echo through history, that breaking the […]