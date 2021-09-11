San Francisco public schools add mindfulness meditation to curriculum

The San Francisco Unified School District has introduced mindfulness meditation as part of its curriculum this year.
Susi Brennan instructed first graders on Wednesday at Daniel Webster Elementary School in Potrero Hill. Mindfulness focuses on slow and deliberate breathing, and Brennan’s students sat on the floor as they listened to her calming voice.
When we’re focusing on our breath, we can use it as an anchor,” Brennan told the students. “So if our mind starts to wander away, we just gently bring it right back and notice our breathing.”ADVERTISING
Over 57,000 students attend school in the district, and each of them will learn about mindfulness this year. The district said it introduced the technique into every grades’ curriculum for the 2021-22 school year.
Dr. Vincent Matthews, the district’s superintendent, joined in on Wednesday’s lesson. He took deep breaths alongside a class of 6-year-olds, participating in a social and emotional learning technique Matthews said is focused on the whole student.
“(It’s) to make sure students know they’re […]