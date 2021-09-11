San Francisco public schools add mindfulness meditation to curriculum

Stephan: This is important good news. This is a continuation of a program that has been going on in San Francisco for about 10 years. And the social outcome data is wonderful. When children are introduced to the practice of meditation without any denominational religious attachment it can change the whole course of their lives. I will tell you without reservation, as both an experimentalist scientist, and as a half-century daily meditator, that developing the daily practice of meditation is the best gift you can give yourself. Go to PubMed and search on "meditation" and see what comes up. If we could get 10% of the American population to meditate daily holding an intention to be an agent of wellbeing the American culture would change and we would be the better for it.

Susi Brennnan instructs first graders at Daniel Webster Elementary School in mindfulness meditation on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021. Credit: Alice Wertz/KCBS Radio

The San Francisco Unified School District has introduced mindfulness meditation as part of its curriculum this year.

Susi Brennan instructed first graders on Wednesday at Daniel Webster Elementary School in Potrero Hill. Mindfulness focuses on slow and deliberate breathing, and Brennan’s students sat on the floor as they listened to her calming voice.

When we're focusing on our breath, we can use it as an anchor," Brennan told the students. "So if our mind starts to wander away, we just gently bring it right back and notice our breathing."

Over 57,000 students attend school in the district, and each of them will learn about mindfulness this year. The district said it introduced the technique into every grades’ curriculum for the 2021-22 school year.

Dr. Vincent Matthews, the district’s superintendent, joined in on Wednesday’s lesson. He took deep breaths alongside a class of 6-year-olds, participating in a social and emotional learning technique Matthews said is focused on the whole student.

“(It’s) to make sure students know they’re […]