Over Two Decades, U.S.’s Global War On Terror Has Taken Nearly 1 Million Lives and Cost $8 Trillion

The U.S.-led global war on terror has killed nearly 1 million people globally and cost more than $8 trillion since it began two decades ago. These staggering figures come from a landmark report issued Wednesday by Brown University’s Costs of War Project, an ongoing research effort to document the economic and human impact of post-9/11 military operations.
The report — which looks at the tolls of wars waged in Iraq, Syria, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Somalia, and other regions where the U.S. is militarily engaged — is the latest in a series published by the Costs of War Project and provides the most extensive public accounting to date of the consequences of open-ended U.S. conflicts in the Middle East, Central Asia, and Africa, referred to today as the “forever wars.”
“It’s critical we properly account for the vast and varied consequences of the many U.S. wars and counterterror operations since 9/11, as we pause and reflect on all of the lives lost,” said the project’s co-director, Neta Crawford, in a press release accompanying the report. “Our accounting goes beyond the Pentagon’s numbers because the costs […]
Sad to recognize that a million dead is actually a grave undercount.
Not considered are the deaths due to disease, starvation, and other war induced trauma. Likewise the cost of trade interruption and sanctions is not counted.
I can never forget Madelyn Albright saying the death of 500,000 Iraqi children by US trade sanctions was justified…‘We Think the Price Is Worth It’ Even that was an undercount.
Just imagine what a fraction of the resources wasted were directed to benefit the world. This strange human propensity towards constant war at any cost while proclaiming this will bring peace. Wars in our case that support the spread of freedom and democracy is the worst of excuses.