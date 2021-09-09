Millions of electric car batteries will retire in the next decade. What happens to them?

A tsunami of electric vehicles is expected in rich countries, as car companies and governments pledge to ramp up their numbers – there are predicted be 145m on the roads by 2030. But while electric vehicles can play an important role in reducing emissions, they also contain a potential environmental timebomb: their batteries.
By one estimate, more than 12m tons of lithium-ion batteries are expected to retire between now and 2030.
Not only do these batteries require large amounts of raw materials, including lithium, nickel and cobalt – mining for which has climate, environmental and human rights impacts – they also threaten to leave a mountain of electronic waste as they reach the end of their lives.
As the automotive industry starts to transform, experts say now is the time to plan for what happens to batteries at the end of their lives, to reduce reliance on mining and keep materials in circulation.
A second life
Hundreds of millions of dollars are flowing into recycling startups and research centers to figure out how […]
This is a very important issue! I remember reading about batteries being transported from the US to towns just south of the border with California. They were literally ‘dumped’.. and the acid and other materials leached into the soil and the water, causing brain damage in newborns and harming young children whose health, due to their age, wasn’t yet developed enough to protect their bodies. We are fortunate that the full cycle – ‘cradle to grave’ is now being addressed. The loop begins with the initial design concept.