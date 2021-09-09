Millions of electric car batteries will retire in the next decade. What happens to them?

Stephan: As we exit the carbon era, what do we do with failed batteries is going to become a major issue. Here is some early information on how this is going to be addressed.

Batteries at a factory in Nanjing in China’s eastern Jiangsu province, which makes lithium batteries for electric cars.

Credit: STR/AFP/Getty

A tsunami of electric vehicles is expected in rich countries, as car companies and governments pledge to ramp up their numbers – there are predicted be 145m on the roads by 2030. But while electric vehicles can play an important role in reducing emissions, they also contain a potential environmental timebomb: their batteries.

By one estimate, more than 12m tons of lithium-ion batteries are expected to retire between now and 2030.

Not only do these batteries require large amounts of raw materials, including lithium, nickel and cobalt – mining for which has climate, environmental and human rights impacts – they also threaten to leave a mountain of electronic waste as they reach the end of their lives.

As the automotive industry starts to transform, experts say now is the time to plan for what happens to batteries at the end of their lives, to reduce reliance on mining and keep materials in circulation.

A second life

Hundreds of millions of dollars are flowing into recycling startups and research centers to figure out how […]