Biden’s Electric Car Plans Hinge on Having Enough Chargers

Stephan: This is the critical leverage point in the conversion out of the carbon energy era. Joe Biden needs to be the 21st century Dwight Eisenhower and, just as Eisenhower just back from World War II and all too painfully aware of the importance of high-speed roads oversaw the creation of the interstate highway system so he must oversee the creation of what I think should be a free charging coherent charging network paid for publicly as part of the wellbeing infrastructure that needs to emerge.

In President Biden’s vision of a green future, half of all new cars sold in 2030 will be electric. But something really basic is standing in the way of that plan: enough outlets to plug in all those cars and trucks.

The country has tens of thousands of public charging stations — the electric car equivalent of gas pumps — with about 110,000 chargers. But energy and auto experts say that number needs to be at least five to 10 times as big to achieve the president’s goal. Building that many will cost tens of billions of dollars, far more than the $7.5 billion that lawmakers have set aside in the infrastructure bill.

Private investors are pouring hundreds of millions of dollars into building chargers, but the business suffers from a chicken-and-egg problem: Sales of electric cars are not growing fast enough to make charging profitable. It could be years before most charging companies break even, let alone mint big profits like Exxon Mobil and Chevron.

Fast chargers — ones that can fill up an electric car battery in 20 to 40 minutes — cost tens of thousands of dollars but are […]