Over 230 medical journals: Climate crisis is the “greatest” health threat

Stephan: Everybody in science gets it, but not as a society, and certainly, the Republican political class doesn't seem to have a clue about how imminent massive change in the earth's climate is.

The scene , in Helmetta, New Jersey, on Aug. 22 following flash flooding after Tropical Storm Henri swept through. Nearly 1 in 3 Americans have experienced a weather disaster since June — showing the extent to which climate change is impacting people’s daily lives. Photo: Tom Brenner/AFP/Getty

Global warming is affecting people’s health — and world leaders need to address the climate crisis now as it can’t wait until the COVID-19 pandemic is over, editors of over 230 medical journals warned Sunday evening.

Why it matters: This is the first time so many publications have come together to issue such a joint statement to world leaders, underscoring the severity of the situation — with the Journal of the American Medical Association, the Lancet and the British Medical Journal among those issuing the warning.

Ahead of this November’s UN general assembly and the Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, the journals warned: “The greatest threat to global public health is the continued failure of world leaders to keep the global temperature rise below 1.5C and to restore nature.”

Threat level: “Health is already being harmed by global […]