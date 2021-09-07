Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Tuesday, September 7th, 2021

Over 230 medical journals: Climate crisis is the “greatest” health threat

Author:     Rebecca Falconer
Source:     Axios
Publication Date:     6 September 2021
Stephan:   Everybody in science gets it, but not as a society, and certainly, the Republican political class doesn't seem to have a clue about how imminent massive change in the earth's climate is.
The scene , in Helmetta, New Jersey, on Aug. 22 following flash flooding after Tropical Storm Henri swept through. Nearly 1 in 3 Americans have experienced a weather disaster since June —  showing the extent to which climate change is impacting people’s daily lives. Photo: Tom Brenner/AFP/Getty

Global warming is affecting people’s health — and world leaders need to address the climate crisis now as it can’t wait until the COVID-19 pandemic is over, editors of over 230 medical journals warned Sunday evening.

Why it matters: This is the first time so many publications have come together to issue such a joint statement to world leaders, underscoring the severity of the situation — with the Journal of the American Medical Association, the Lancet and the British Medical Journal among those issuing the warning.

  • Ahead of this November’s UN general assembly and the Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, the journals warned: “The greatest threat to global public health is the continued failure of world leaders to keep the global temperature rise below 1.5C and to restore nature.”

Threat level: “Health is already being harmed by global […]

