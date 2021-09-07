Opioids have killed 600,000 Americans. The Sacklers just got off basically scot-free

Stephan: Here is the latest on how the Sackler family is literally getting away with mass murder. This disgusting story illustrates as clearly as anything I know that doesn't involve a politician, just how rotten the American justice system is. If you are rich enough, well connected enough, in the United States, you are essentially above the law. People claim that isn't true, but then you have stories like the Sacklers, that show how true it is. And it is all completely legal; the Sacklers don't even have to admit they did anything wrong.

The Sackler family Credit: Recovery Boot camp

Corporate money has a powerful and malign influence on so many aspects of American life. But even by that low standard, events this week in a New York bankruptcy court are shocking. The legal system has effectively allowed one of the country’s richest families to buy its way out of accountability for what a White House commission called “America’s national nightmare” of mass opioid addiction.

On Wednesday, the court approved a deal for the dissolution of the opioid manufacturer Purdue Pharma, which kicked off the opioid epidemic two decades ago with its illegal drive to sell a high-strength painkiller, OxyContin. Purdue’s owners, members of two branches of the now-notorious Sackler family, are estimated to have made more than $10bn from the drug – even as the opioid crisis claimed more than 600,000 lives, with the toll climbing higher by the year.

Astonishingly, the Sacklers seem to have been able to work the bankruptcy process to buy themselves immunity from accountability in the civil courts – in return for handing over only a small fraction […]