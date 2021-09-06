Joe Manchin’s Dirty Empire

Stephan: The corruption of the U.S. Congress is breathtaking, and no one illustrates this better than the Democratic senator from West Virginia, Joe Manchin, winner of today's Democratic Scum Award. For heaven's sake, West Virginia voters, vote this man out of office; he is harming your lives and the lives of everyone else in American.

West Virginia Democratic Senator, winner of the Democrat Scum Award

In the early hours of August 11, the Senate voted to approve a $3.5 trillion budget resolution that would mark the nation’s most significant investment in the fight against climate change ever undertaken in the United States. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., cast the tie-breaking vote.

The resolution’s approval kicked off a legislative process likely to last months, all of it hinging on Manchin’s continued support. Not long after casting his vote, he issued a public statement warning the bill’s backers not to take him for granted.

“Adding trillions of dollars more to nearly $29 trillion of national debt, without any consideration of the negative effects on our children and grandchildren, is one of those decisions that has become far too easy in Washington,” Manchin said. The month prior, he had specified that some of the climate-related provisions were “very, very disturbing.”

“If you’re sticking your head in the sand, and saying that fossil [fuel] has to be eliminated in America, and they want to get rid of it, and thinking that’s going to clean up the […]