Stephan: It doesn't happen very often, I think the last time was three years ago, but I do occasionally misjudge an article or a source. When that happens and someone can send me a fact-based analysis of the mistake I immediately publish a correction. Such is the case with the report I published the other day about a changing trend in higher education in The United States. It came from Washington Monthly, a publication founded back in the early 1970s by a friend, Charles Peters. Over the years the publication earned a reputation for being well-researched and fact-based but, apparently, not this time. An SR reader sent the SR piece to a friend of hers, a well-known social policies commentator -- I have not written to ask him for permission to use his name, and so will not -- who responded with the following. I dug deeper myself and found he was correct, so I quote his comments in full. "I tracked down the survey and reviewed the questions and the crosstabs. As we all know, survey outcomes can be heavily influenced by phrasing, order of questions, etc. This one is no different. It's designed to reflect the Charles Koch Foundation's agenda against public higher education (someone Charles Koch first wrote about in 1971! I reviewed archival material about him years ago.). The questions are skewed against public higher education -- i.e. (I'm paraphrasing) "Should colleges be built around the needs of students or keep doing things the way they've done them for centuries"? And all the questions are about jobs, not having colleges and universities doing work that benefits society. "They got the responses they wanted -- with one exception. Of the people who attended college, 60 percent said they were glad they had and don't wish they'd used one of the Koch-preferred options (e.g. employer-sponsored online training.) "The write-up in Washington Monthly is also quite flawed. There's no evidence Americans are growing increasingly skeptical, since they don't offer any polling from the past. There's no way to know if these results are worse, better, or the same than they would have been 10 years ago. There may well be increasing skepticism about four-year colleges, but right now that's nothing more than a guess." As to this last, I found a Columbia University study from 2018, How Americans View Education, Health & Psychology, which supports this criticism. https://doi.org/10.7916/D8V7129F