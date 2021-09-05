Light Pollution Linked to Nearly 50% Decline in Insect Populations

Stephan: Each year it becomes a little clearer that the way humans in high technology cultures live on the earth cannot continue. We are destroying the earth's ecosystem, and the impact on our own wellbeing is going to be enormous and negative. I see almost no one in public office talking about this, but it is going to shape your life, and the lives of your children and grandchildren in a wide array of ways, none of them good. Are you planting your landscaping and gardens to support bees, butterflies, and birds? If not you better get up to speed on what is needed to be a supporter of the earth's, and your own, wellbeing.

Nighttime in Primrose Hill Park, London, England. Credit: stockinasia / iStock / Getty

Scientists have grown increasingly alarmed about the decline in insect populations worldwide. While some causes — like pesticide use, habitat loss and the climate crisis — are clear, other potential factors, like artificial light at night (ALAN), are more nebulous.

Now, researchers writing in Science Advances Wednesday told BBC News they have found the strongest evidence yet that nighttime lights really are leading to the decline of local insect populations. In some of the areas they studied, the presence of light decreased moth caterpillar populations by nearly 50 percent.

“We were really quite taken aback by just how stark it was,” lead study author Douglas Boyes from UK Centre for Ecology and Hydrology told AFP.

Previous studies have shown that ALAN can have numerous negative impacts on insects, including increasing their risk of being eaten by predators and disrupting their reproduction and pollination, the study authors noted.

“Yet,” they continued, “it remains unclear whether the effects of ALAN are predominately disruptive impacts on the behavior […]