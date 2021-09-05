Light Pollution Linked to Nearly 50% Decline in Insect Populations

Scientists have grown increasingly alarmed about the decline in insect populations worldwide. While some causes — like pesticide use, habitat loss and the climate crisis — are clear, other potential factors, like artificial light at night (ALAN), are more nebulous.
Now, researchers writing in Science Advances Wednesday told BBC News they have found the strongest evidence yet that nighttime lights really are leading to the decline of local insect populations. In some of the areas they studied, the presence of light decreased moth caterpillar populations by nearly 50 percent.
“We were really quite taken aback by just how stark it was,” lead study author Douglas Boyes from UK Centre for Ecology and Hydrology told AFP.
Previous studies have shown that ALAN can have numerous negative impacts on insects, including increasing their risk of being eaten by predators and disrupting their reproduction and pollination, the study authors noted.
“Yet,” they continued, “it remains unclear whether the effects of ALAN are predominately disruptive impacts on the behavior […]
I was on the highway for five hours driving through central NC and southern VA and did not have one bug splatter of the windshield. That is very odd and shows the giant decrease in flying insects.
No wonder there seem to be fewer birds.
Not only seems but documented studies count fewer birds. I live in a very wooded neighborhood and visit a large lake near by that has protected woodlands. My dog and I have seen far less birds and insects, except for chiggers(!), in the last five years. Insects are the foundational species every creature directly or indirectly survive on them. Meanwhile the curse of prosperity continues with more land cleared to build more houses and mini-mansions.
I plant for birds, bees, and my pet rabbit who lives in my yard; hopefully not eating my useful garden plants. I love all animals, birds, and bees. I also support a disabled dog from the shelter who I’ve had for 6 years now, and is the only member of my family living with me now.