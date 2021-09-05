Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Sunday, September 5th, 2021

Light Pollution Linked to Nearly 50% Decline in Insect Populations

Author:     Olivia Rosane
Source:     EcoWatch
Publication Date:     Aug. 26, 2021 02:00PM EST
Stephan:   Each year it becomes a little clearer that the way humans in high technology cultures live on the earth cannot continue. We are destroying the earth's ecosystem, and the impact on our own wellbeing is going to be enormous and negative. I see almost no one in public office talking about this, but it is going to shape your life, and the lives of your children and grandchildren in a wide array of ways, none of them good. Are you planting your landscaping and gardens to support bees, butterflies, and birds? If not you better get up to speed on what is needed to be a supporter of the earth's, and your own, wellbeing.
Nighttime in Primrose Hill Park, London, England.  Credit: stockinasia / iStock / Getty 

Scientists have grown increasingly alarmed about the decline in insect populations worldwide. While some causes — like pesticide use, habitat loss and the climate crisis — are clear, other potential factors, like artificial light at night (ALAN), are more nebulous.

Now, researchers writing in Science Advances Wednesday told BBC News they have found the strongest evidence yet that nighttime lights really are leading to the decline of local insect populations. In some of the areas they studied, the presence of light decreased moth caterpillar populations by nearly 50 percent.

“We were really quite taken aback by just how stark it was,” lead study author Douglas Boyes from UK Centre for Ecology and Hydrology told AFP.

Previous studies have shown that ALAN can have numerous negative impacts on insects, including increasing their risk of being eaten by predators and disrupting their reproduction and pollination, the study authors noted.

“Yet,” they continued, “it remains unclear whether the effects of ALAN are predominately disruptive impacts on the behavior […]

  1. Will on Sunday, September 5, 2021 at 7:42 am

    I was on the highway for five hours driving through central NC and southern VA and did not have one bug splatter of the windshield. That is very odd and shows the giant decrease in flying insects.

  2. Mary on Sunday, September 5, 2021 at 10:23 am

    No wonder there seem to be fewer birds.

    • Will on Monday, September 6, 2021 at 6:22 am

      Not only seems but documented studies count fewer birds. I live in a very wooded neighborhood and visit a large lake near by that has protected woodlands. My dog and I have seen far less birds and insects, except for chiggers(!), in the last five years. Insects are the foundational species every creature directly or indirectly survive on them. Meanwhile the curse of prosperity continues with more land cleared to build more houses and mini-mansions.

  3. Rev. Dean on Sunday, September 5, 2021 at 2:15 pm

    I plant for birds, bees, and my pet rabbit who lives in my yard; hopefully not eating my useful garden plants. I love all animals, birds, and bees. I also support a disabled dog from the shelter who I’ve had for 6 years now, and is the only member of my family living with me now.