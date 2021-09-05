“Crushingly Cruel”

Stephan: The correlation between religion and sexuality is universal. The Roman Catholic Church, probably because of its celibacy policy, became an organization defined by pedophilia. The evangelicals are defined by their commitment to male dominance, a conviction they share with Orthodox Jews. The Mormons are also defined by this and, for most of their history, polygamy. The founder Joseph Smith had a harem of 40 wives, the youngest of whom, Helen Mar Kimball, wed him “several months before her 15th birthday.” Heber J. Grant who succeeded Smith had 55 wives. Religions are obsessed with what their followers do with their genitals. And nothing gets them as agitated as non-heterosexuality. The LGBTQ variants just make them crazy. Here is the latest with the Mormons. The interesting trend, however, is that religious affiliation is shrinking, and acceptance of an individual's form of expressing their sexuality is growing.

Temple Square, Salt Lake City, 1899. Credit: William Henry Jackson/Library of Congress

On Aug. 23, Jeffrey R. Holland, Brigham Young University’s former president and a senior apostle in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, gave an inflammatory speech to BYU faculty and staff. In it, he urged faculty to take up metaphorical muskets to defend the faith. He called on them to be both builders of knowledge and defenders of the institution—the church—that determines whether the university exists and the faculty get funding to do their jobs, a fact he reminded them of multiple times in the speech. His words were unmistakably a call to arms: Holland used the word “fire” 10 times, “musket” eight times, and made multiple references to “friendly fire,” “wounds,” and “scarring.” In particular, he called for “more musket fire” from BYU’s faculty to defend Mormonism’s official position on the inferiority and social dangers of same-sex relationships and marriages.

Though the speech was directed at the faculty of BYU, it has shocked Mormons and ex-Mormons far beyond the university in its aggressive tone toward the LGBT community. Just […]