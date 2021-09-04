Largest study of masks yet details their importance in fighting Covid-19

Stephan: We now have well-researched data on the mask issue, and it is very clear that the anti-masker position is crap, utterly without factual merit, completely ideological.

A woman wears a mask at the Sadarghat launch terminal in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on March 21, 2020.

Credit: Syed Mahamudur Rahman / NurPhoto/Getty

Scientists conducted a randomized trial across 600 villages and more than 340,000 people in Bangladesh and found that even some adoption of surgical masks made a difference.

A study involving more than 340,000 people in Bangladesh offers some of the strongest real-world evidence yet that mask use can help communities slow the spread of Covid-19.

The research, conducted across 600 villages in rural Bangladesh, is the largest randomized trial to demonstrate the effectiveness of surgical masks, in particular, to curb transmission of the coronavirus. Though previous, smaller studies in laboratories and hospitals have shown that masks can help prevent the spread of Covid, the new findings demonstrate that efficacy in the real world — and on an enormous scale.

“This is really solid data that combines the control of a lab study with real-life actions of people in the world to see if we can get people to wear masks, and if the masks work,” said Laura Kwong, an […]