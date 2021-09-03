The Sacklers, Who Made Billions From OxyContin, Win Immunity From Opioid Lawsuits

Stephan: As this report demonstrates in the United States, if you are rich enough you are essentially above the law, even if you are responsible for the death of thousands of people. This is one of the reasons the American justice system is ranked a shameful 21st in the world.

Two demonstrators protest against U.S. Judge Robert Drain, who has granted immunity from future opioid lawsuits to members of the Sackler family.

Credit: Brian Mann

Members of the Sackler family who are at the center of the nation’s deadly opioid crisis have won sweeping immunity from opioid lawsuits linked to their privately owned company Purdue Pharma and its OxyContin medication.

Federal Judge Robert Drain approved a bankruptcy settlement on Wednesday that grants the Sacklers “global peace” from any liability for the opioid epidemic.

“This is a bitter result,” Drain said. “I believe that at least some of the Sackler parties have liability for those [opioid OxyContin] claims. … I would have expected a higher settlement.”

The complex bankruptcy plan, confirmed by Drain at a hearing in White Plains, N.Y., was negotiated in a series of intense closed-door mediation sessions over the past two years.

