Roe v Wade died with barely a whimper. But that’s not all

Observers have speculated how today’s new ultra-right court would commence the slicing: by chipping away slowly at Roe v Wade? Or by taking the political heat and overruling it outright? Few imagined that the court would let a statute everybody concedes is flagrantly unconstitutional under the legal regime of Roe not only go into effect without being judicially reviewed but become the centerpiece of a totally unique state scheme that puts a bounty of at least $10,000 on the head of every woman who is or might be pregnant.
For years, as the supreme court’s composition kept tilting right, reproductive rights have been squarely on the chopping block. Now they are on the auction block as well.
It wasn’t just Roe that died at midnight on 1 September with barely a whimper, let alone a bang. It was the principle that nobody’s constitutional rights should be put on sale for purchase by anyone who can find an informant or helper to turn in whoever might be trying to exercise those rights.
That, after all, is how the new Texas law works. […]
This horrendous fiasco may just cause enough of an uproar to bring about the end of the filibuster and the expansion of the Supreme Court. And to defeat the Trumplican death cult. They have overplayed their hand in a way that cannot be walked back.
A woman who was impregnated by rape or incest (both being heinous crimes) and wants to terminate a resultant pregnancy should legally be able to do so. And it should be done right away. That is my limit of tolerance for abortion. I also support the death penalty for heinous crimes committed by the “already born”. I don’t understand why my more Liberal friends oppose the death penalty for “evil criminals” yet support it for the “innocent unborn” when used as so called “birth control”? Seems like a double standard. Birth control methods of today (to prevent unwanted pregnancies) are many, effective, and free from Planned parenthood if you cannot afford them. Killing an unborn baby because you were irresponsible is still killing!