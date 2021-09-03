Beyond Abortion, Texas GOP Quietly Rolled Back Other Rights on September 1

Stephan: As a result of the Republicans in the Texas legislature, the state's ghastly Republican governor Greg Abbott, and the fascist Supreme Court, thanks to Trump, if you are a female in a Republican-controlled state in America you are now or about to be by law a second-class citizen. You will no longer have control over your body even if you are raped or are a victim of incest. But that is only part of what is going on in Texas, which is the model other Republican states will follow. The Republican Party on the basis of its actions, not just its words, is trying to make America a christofascist male-dominant White Supremacy authoritarian faux democracy controlled by Republicans. How do you feel about that? What are you prepared to do about it?

People display signs during the Georgetown to Austin March for Democracy rally on July 31, 2021 in Austin, Texas.

Credit: Brandon Bell / Getty

While the big news from Texas this week was about the Supreme Court upholding the state’s ban on essentially all abortions in the state, a number of other restrictive laws that advance a far right Republican agenda also went into effect the same day.

A total of 666 new laws were rolled out on Wednesday. Many of them, if they had been implemented individually, would have raised the alarm for Democrats and progressives. One law, for instance, criminalizes homelessness by disallowing people without homes from camping in a public location, making the act a misdemeanor with a $500 fine. Another law will make it illegal for people to hire workers for sex, which critics say will only exacerbate dangerous conditions for sex workers.

Many of the laws that went into effect on September 1 were a direct backlash against the Movement for Black Lives that gained momentum across the country over the past year, along with the general movement for racial justice. One