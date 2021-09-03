Beyond Abortion, Texas GOP Quietly Rolled Back Other Rights on September 1

While the big news from Texas this week was about the Supreme Court upholding the state’s ban on essentially all abortions in the state, a number of other restrictive laws that advance a far right Republican agenda also went into effect the same day.
A total of 666 new laws were rolled out on Wednesday. Many of them, if they had been implemented individually, would have raised the alarm for Democrats and progressives. One law, for instance, criminalizes homelessness by disallowing people without homes from camping in a public location, making the act a misdemeanor with a $500 fine. Another law will make it illegal for people to hire workers for sex, which critics say will only exacerbate dangerous conditions for sex workers.
Many of the laws that went into effect on September 1 were a direct backlash against the Movement for Black Lives that gained momentum across the country over the past year, along with the general movement for racial justice. One
A woman who was impregnated by rape or incest (both being heinous crimes) and wants to terminate a resultant pregnancy should legally be able to do so. And it should be done right away. That is my limit of tolerance for abortion. I also support the death penalty for heinous crimes committed by the “already born”. I don’t understand why my more Liberal friends oppose the death penalty for “evil criminals” yet support it for the “innocent unborn” when used as so called “birth control”? Seems like a double standard. Birth control methods of today (to prevent unwanted pregnancies) are many, effective, and free from Planned parenthood if you cannot afford them. Killing an unborn baby because you were irresponsible is still killing!
When the “right to life” folks start supporting pre-natal, post-natal, child nutrition and day care for all women regards of color, marital status and income THEN I will believe the really mean it. Otherwise is just seems like some sort of morality crusade to punish irresponsible women without regard to the welfare of their sacred unborn child.
As the late, great Molly Ivins said “Texas is the laboratory for bad government” that and “”Mississippi with good roads”.