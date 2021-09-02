Even as Afghan War Ends, GOP Attempts to Add $25B to Military Budget

Stephan: One in seven American children have hunger issues, millions have no health insurance because they cannot afford it, we have millions more submerged in student debt. For all of this Republicans have one word: Tough. But the corrupt Republicans in Congress, whores for the military-industrial complex who shovel millions into their campaigns, can't shove enough money to their masters in return. We spend more on our military than the next seven nations in the world.

A C-17 Globemaster takes off as Taliban fighters secure the outer perimeter of the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan on August 29, 2021. Credit: Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times

Just as the United States completed its troop withdrawal from Afghanistan on Monday after two decades of war and occupation, House Republicans announced plans to push for a $25 billion increase in annual military spending—a proposal that progressive lawmakers and advocacy groups swiftly rejected.

“Now is the time to shift our investments away from endless wars and toward addressing human needs.”

—Rep. Barbara Lee

Led by Rep. Mike Rogers (R-Ala.), the top Republican on the House Armed Services Committee, the GOP intends to pursue a National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) amendment that would add $25 billion to President Joe Biden’s $753 billion topline military spending request for Fiscal Year 2022.

The House Armed Services panel—which is awash in donations from weapons makers and other major industry players—is expected to begin marking up Biden’s request on Wednesday.

“Rogers’ amendment would dole out $15 billion to address a spate of military unfunded priorities that weren’t included in the Pentagon’s budget request,” Politico