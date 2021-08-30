Boebert pushed to loosen drilling rules. She failed to disclose her husband’s income from energy consulting.

Stephan: What is keeping the carbon industries in the game is the mindboggling corruption of the U.S. Congress members they legally bribe. To illustrate this point today's Republican Scum Award goes to Lauren Boebert, truly one of the scummiest of the new generation of Republican members, and given the competition that's saying a lot.

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) failed to disclose that her husband had made nearly $1 million in recent years as an energy consultant.

Credit: Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg News

When Lauren Boebert, the gun-toting Republican firebrand, was running for Congress last year, she traced her income to Shooters Grill, a restaurant she and her husband own in Rifle, Colo.

She suggested her husband also did some consulting, listing “Boebert Consulting — spouse” on her candidate form, but identified his income source as “N/A.”

Only now, with Boebert not just in Congress but on the House Natural Resources Committee, has she revealed that her husband made $478,000 last year working as a consultant for an energy firm. He made $460,000 the year before, she disclosed in a filing Tuesday with the House of Representatives. Her husband, Jayson Boebert, earned that income as a consultant for Terra Energy Productions, according to the filing.

Boebert has been a staunch advocate for the energy industry during her first six months in office, introducing a bill in February seeking to bar the president from issuing moratoriums on […]