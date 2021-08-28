Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

What the ‘Majority Minority’ Shift Really Means for America

Author:     Justin Guest
Source:     The New York Times
Publication Date:     24 August 2021
Stephan:   My readers know I have been writing about this transition of America becoming a majority-minority nation for years. And others clearly are beginning to think about this as well. On the whole, I see this trend as heading in the wellbeing fostering direction. White supremacists are having nightmares about it but they, increasingly, are a shrinking minority within the White race. By 2050 I think this will be a nonissue. Notice how many television ads you see now with mixed-race couples and their children. Notice how many television series have racial equality. It's not going to be an easy transition, and the White supremacists, I think, will become increasingly violent. But the trend is in the right direction.
Credit: Joseph Prezioso/Agence France-Presse/Getty

In 2015, the Census Bureau published a report projecting that by 2044, the United States’ white majority would become merely a white plurality: immigration and fertility trends would lead to America’s ethnic and racial minorities outnumbering its white population.

Since then, for a certain subset of Americans, each annual release by the bureau — neutral, nonpartisan researchers who produce deliberately staid reports — has become a sort of countdown to the white apocalypse. Worse, we now talk about cross-racial fertility rates Darwinistically, as if the census were monitoring a population of elephant seals in competition for a rookery.

In a country whose history has been shaped by the boundaries among racial groups, this projected demographic shift is undoubtedly important. Given the racialized nature of our political parties, it also has electoral consequences. However, if we are to overcome the division that defined our past, we must stop reinforcing the salience of those boundaries in the future.

  1. Michael on Saturday, August 28, 2021 at 5:32 am

    The real issue here is assimilation. While the Chinese, Japanese, and Indian immigrants have been able to assimilate into this country, the African and Middle Eastern cultures have struggled to assimilate. In part, this is due to the emphasis on education in the Oriental and Eastern cultures, while the Black and African cultures have not embraced education to the same extent. Islamic immigrants tend to maintain their separateness through their female dressing customs, again limiting their assimilation. So what will hold this mishmash of peoples together? Not national identity and not religion, but what? There has to be something, or else it will fall apart, which it may be in the process of doing. And don’t say the Constitution, because that has come to mean nothing more than gun ownership and violence.