What the ‘Majority Minority’ Shift Really Means for America

Stephan: My readers know I have been writing about this transition of America becoming a majority-minority nation for years. And others clearly are beginning to think about this as well. On the whole, I see this trend as heading in the wellbeing fostering direction. White supremacists are having nightmares about it but they, increasingly, are a shrinking minority within the White race. By 2050 I think this will be a nonissue. Notice how many television ads you see now with mixed-race couples and their children. Notice how many television series have racial equality. It's not going to be an easy transition, and the White supremacists, I think, will become increasingly violent. But the trend is in the right direction.

In 2015, the Census Bureau published a report projecting that by 2044, the United States’ white majority would become merely a white plurality: immigration and fertility trends would lead to America’s ethnic and racial minorities outnumbering its white population.

Since then, for a certain subset of Americans, each annual release by the bureau — neutral, nonpartisan researchers who produce deliberately staid reports — has become a sort of countdown to the white apocalypse. Worse, we now talk about cross-racial fertility rates Darwinistically, as if the census were monitoring a population of elephant seals in competition for a rookery.

In a country whose history has been shaped by the boundaries among racial groups, this projected demographic shift is undoubtedly important. Given the racialized nature of our political parties, it also has electoral consequences. However, if we are to overcome the division that defined our past, we must stop reinforcing the salience of those boundaries in the future.

I am not arguing that the Census Bureau should stop collecting this valuable data, à […]