Science quietly wins one of the right’s longstanding culture wars

The bitter culture wars over the teaching of evolution in public schools dominated headlines throughout the 2000s, in large part because of the Bush administration’s coziness with evangelicals who rejected the science on evolution. Yet flash forward to 2021 — when the acrimonious battle over science has shifted from evolution to pandemic public health — and few youngsters are apt to have any idea what “intelligent design” even means. Curiously, despite the right seizing on face mask science and immunology as new battlegrounds in the culture war, the fight over evolution is all but forgotten. In fact, for many Americans, it is completely forgotten.
Though it might seem hard to believe, Americans are more scientifically literate than ever in 2021 — so much so that creationism has become a minority opinion. And Americans are likewise been able to identify intelligent design and other forms of creationism as the inherently religious theories that they are.
We know this thanks to a new study published in the journal Public Understanding of Science
It is scientific fact, and FDA approved, that vaccines and masks, are highly effective in preventing Covid.
It takes common sense to believe in factual evidence, and science. Common sense should tell the Christian fundamentalist, that if God created everything, that everything would include science and the scientific virologists, that helped provide us the vaccine. But instead of thanking God for providing a way through science and man, they choose to die waiting for God to save them, while hailing allegiance to the Republican Party. Mind blowing stupidity.