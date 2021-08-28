It’s Not Human Stupidity That Is Blocking Climate Action, It’s Big Oil

Stephan: This article is spot on but not complete in its analysis. It is not just corporate power; it is also the utterly corrupt nature of most politicians, and yes, in the U.S. the stupidity of the voters who put people like Manchin, Gosar, Gohmert, Green, and others like them, into office. And it is never going to change until we have publicly funded elections, and taking corporate money by a politician is grounds for removing them from office.

WASHINGTON – JUNE 15: (L-R) Rex Tillerson, Chairman and CEO of ExxonMobil, John Watson, Chairman and CEO of Chevron, James Mulva, Chairman and CEO of ConocoPhillips, Marvin Odum, President of Shell Oil Company, and Lamar McKay, Chairman and President BP America, Inc. are sworn in for a hearing before the House Energy and Commerce Committee June 15, 2010 in Washington, DC. The group of oil executives were scheduled to testify on the topic of “Drilling Down On America’s Energy Future: Safety, Security And Clean Energy.”

Credit: Mark Wilson/Getty

For years, it was assumed the world wouldn’t start seriously tackling climate change until we were directly confronted with its horrors—thereby revealing how truly reckless humans are.

But now that the world is engulfed in terrifying fires, heat domes, floods and droughts—yet still we don’t act!—it’s tempting to conclude humans aren’t just reckless but utterly stupid, unable to stop ourselves from going over a cliff, even as the jagged rocks below come starkly into view.

But that would be unfair to humans.

Recent surveys show most Canadians—and most of the global population as well—understand we’re […]