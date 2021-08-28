Hillary Clinton paid for charter flights for at-risk Afghan women while Erik Prince charged $6,500

Stephan: You want to know the difference between a Democrat and a Republican, based on actions not words? Read this. Erik Prince, brother of Betsy DeVos is a classic example of the scumbag exploiter.

Hillary Clinton

Erik Prince

As conditions in Afghanistan worsen daily, reports have indicated that individuals are not only eager to volunteer but are showing overwhelming support to welcome Afghan refugees. Organizations and people alike are coming together in efforts to bring Afghan asylum-seekers safely into the U.S. While some nonprofit organizations are urging people to donate miles and partnering with relocation centers to bring refugees to safety, others are advocating for donations to gather funds to fly refugees out.

But organizations aren’t the only ones flying vulnerable refugees out of Afghanistan as people surround Kabul airport. After warning of the “huge consequences” of withdrawing U.S. troops from Afghanistan, Hillary Clinton has reportedly been chartering flights out of Afghanistan for the country’s at-risk women.

According to The New York Times, Clinton and her team have been trying to aid potential Taliban targets in leaving the country by offering seats to Afghan journalists on a flight her team arranged to help women at risk. While the journalists did not […]