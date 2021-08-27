I Will Build A Great Wall That Will Be Impenetrable, Except For Saws, Wind, Breaches, Ladders and Now Monsoons

Stephan: Like everything else done by Trump, the wall that Mexico was going to pay for was a grift, and an incompetent scam, just like his university, and faux-philanthropy, We haven't heard much about the Trump wall for months now, so here is an updated fact-based report. The Trump wall is just as sleazy and incompetently constructed as I predicted.

An activist paints the border wall near Ciudad Juarez in 2017, when Trump was already deemed the least popular US leader in modern history. Credit: Herika Martinez/AFP/Getty

A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away, a malevolent clown promised a country that didn’t want it a “perfect” and “beautiful” wall on our southern border to keep out scary brown families – aka “drugs, crime and rapists” – daring to seek a better life, and also Mexico would pay for it, “Mark my words,” which, too bad for him, many did, after which they quickly realized it was a crock. So was the sordid, chimerical rest: In the end, instead of his much-touted, 2,000-mile wallapalooza, we got a pointless, shoddy, racist, laughably partial, “not engineered to last,” frequently sued and constantly besieged “environmental catastrophe” funded by a deeply resistant we the people after its bloated budget soared from $8 billion to over $25 billion, in part thanks to 200 sketchy “contract modifications” – aka bribes – granted to a small group of pre-selected, fat-cat GOP donors, thus rendering the wall’s […]