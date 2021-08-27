America is facing a pandemic of hunger

Stephan: I have written frequently about the fact that America does not like its children, nor does it care for them (see SR archives, "Why doesn't America like It's Children?") Oh, of course, you love your children, but do you care about American children in general? Certainly, the anti-choice crowd who don't want women to have control of their bodies, have made it clear they care not a whit about children once they are born, particularly if they are Black or Brown. Our children are poorly educated, unhealthy, and as this report makes clear, often hungry. It is a national shame that few will even discuss.

Demand at food banks and food pantries has dipped, but only slightly, as the job market rebounds and government stimulus programs put money in Americans’ pockets, but the frayed safety net that is the emergency food system remains a lifeline for many still struggling families.

Last week the Biden administration revised the thrifty food plan definition of basic food needs, which will increase benefits for the 42 million Americans enrolled in SNAP when the changes are officially implemented in October.

Tens of thousands of food pantries scattered throughout the heartland and concentrated in cities along the coasts buckled under a surge in pandemic-driven demand last year from families. Many living paycheck-to-paycheck sought help for the first time when they lost the jobs that sustained them.

A significant source of the rise in demand has been from households that never previously experienced food insecurity.

Nonprofit Feeding America estimates that 45 million Americans — including 15 million children — experienced food insecurity at some point in 2020. Feeding America projects that 42 million people will need donated food in 2021.

In 2019, before the pandemic, 35 million Americans were […]