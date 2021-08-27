America is facing a pandemic of hunger

Demand at food banks and food pantries has dipped, but only slightly, as the job market rebounds and government stimulus programs put money in Americans’ pockets, but the frayed safety net that is the emergency food system remains a lifeline for many still struggling families.
Last week the Biden administration revised the thrifty food plan definition of basic food needs, which will increase benefits for the 42 million Americans enrolled in SNAP when the changes are officially implemented in October.
Tens of thousands of food pantries scattered throughout the heartland and concentrated in cities along the coasts buckled under a surge in pandemic-driven demand last year from families. Many living paycheck-to-paycheck sought help for the first time when they lost the jobs that sustained them.
A significant source of the rise in demand has been from households that never previously experienced food insecurity.
Nonprofit Feeding America estimates that 45 million Americans — including 15 million children — experienced food insecurity at some point in 2020. Feeding America projects that 42 million people will need donated food in 2021.
In 2019, before the pandemic, 35 million Americans were […]
I don’t see the evidence for this statement. It looks like more BLM and “progressive”propaganda. They want free food and they don’t want to pay rent. But keep the unemployment checks and welfare checks coming in.