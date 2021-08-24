Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Tuesday, August 24th, 2021

Rifles, Humvees and millions of rounds of ammo: Taliban celebrate their new American arsenal

Author:     Zachary Cohen and Oren Liebermann,
Source:     CNN
Publication Date:     12:02 AM ET, Sat August 21, 2021
Stephan:   The American hurried exoodus is going to leave the Taliban militarily the best equipped terrorist force in the world. They will be better equipped than any other nation in the region, except Pakistan and India. What that means, and how it will play out we won't know for years, maybe several decades. But it makes the Taliban a force to reckon with. How this was allowed to happen is something historians will be studying for generations.
The Taliban have published a series of photographs of their fighters at an Independence Day parade brandishing US assault weapons. The parade took place in the city of Qalat, the capital of Zabul province, on Thursday. The photographs show a Taliban unit carrying M4 carbines, which were supplied by the US to Afghan forces in recent years.

US national security officials are working to account for more than 20 years worth of weapons provided to the Afghan military as images of Taliban fighters brandishing American-made rifles and riding in abandoned Humvees are raising concerns about what else was left behind.The Taliban’s newfound American arsenal is likely not limited to small arms, as the group captured sizable stockpiles of weapons and vehicles held at strongholds once controlled by US-backed forces, including modern mine-resistant vehicles (MRAPs) and Humvees.Initial estimates suggest the Taliban may now also possess several Black Hawk helicopters and other US-funded military aircraft, according to a congressional source familiar with early assessments provided by defense officials.

That potentially includes roughly 20 A-29 Tucano attack planes, the source said, […]

  1. Tom N on Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at 6:20 am

    I don’t think we will need historians to figure this one out, the answer is apparent right now. What was supposed to be a well-planned draw down, including removal of all surplus US military equipment was thrown to the wind by the Biden administration. This president has cast aside everything (out of spite) that had his predecessors name on it, whether it was good or bad. Mr. Biden should have known better! He was a senator during the Vietnam withdrawal, and watched that entire debacle in 1975!

    • Will on Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at 4:12 pm

      What is the world coming to I mostly agree with you. As I have said it amazes that with all the expertise DOD possesses they could not know and plan for the collapse. And yes the President, just to remind myself I went to wikipedia to review his bio…this retreat is not a new idea.