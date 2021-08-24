Rifles, Humvees and millions of rounds of ammo: Taliban celebrate their new American arsenal

Stephan: The American hurried exoodus is going to leave the Taliban militarily the best equipped terrorist force in the world. They will be better equipped than any other nation in the region, except Pakistan and India. What that means, and how it will play out we won't know for years, maybe several decades. But it makes the Taliban a force to reckon with. How this was allowed to happen is something historians will be studying for generations.

The Taliban have published a series of photographs of their fighters at an Independence Day parade brandishing US assault weapons. The parade took place in the city of Qalat, the capital of Zabul province, on Thursday. The photographs show a Taliban unit carrying M4 carbines, which were supplied by the US to Afghan forces in recent years.

US national security officials are working to account for more than 20 years worth of weapons provided to the Afghan military as images of Taliban fighters brandishing American-made rifles and riding in abandoned Humvees are raising concerns about what else was left behind.The Taliban’s newfound American arsenal is likely not limited to small arms, as the group captured sizable stockpiles of weapons and vehicles held at strongholds once controlled by US-backed forces, including modern mine-resistant vehicles (MRAPs) and Humvees.Initial estimates suggest the Taliban may now also possess several Black Hawk helicopters and other US-funded military aircraft, according to a congressional source familiar with early assessments provided by defense officials.

That potentially includes roughly 20 A-29 Tucano attack planes, the source said, […]