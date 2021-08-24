Rifles, Humvees and millions of rounds of ammo: Taliban celebrate their new American arsenal

US national security officials are working to account for more than 20 years worth of weapons provided to the Afghan military as images of Taliban fighters brandishing American-made rifles and riding in abandoned Humvees are raising concerns about what else was left behind.The Taliban’s newfound American arsenal is likely not limited to small arms, as the group captured sizable stockpiles of weapons and vehicles held at strongholds once controlled by US-backed forces, including modern mine-resistant vehicles (MRAPs) and Humvees.Initial estimates suggest the Taliban may now also possess several Black Hawk helicopters and other US-funded military aircraft, according to a congressional source familiar with early assessments provided by defense officials.
That potentially includes roughly 20 A-29 Tucano attack planes, the source said, […]
I don’t think we will need historians to figure this one out, the answer is apparent right now. What was supposed to be a well-planned draw down, including removal of all surplus US military equipment was thrown to the wind by the Biden administration. This president has cast aside everything (out of spite) that had his predecessors name on it, whether it was good or bad. Mr. Biden should have known better! He was a senator during the Vietnam withdrawal, and watched that entire debacle in 1975!
What is the world coming to I mostly agree with you. As I have said it amazes that with all the expertise DOD possesses they could not know and plan for the collapse. And yes the President, just to remind myself I went to wikipedia to review his bio…this retreat is not a new idea.