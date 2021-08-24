FDA issues ‘You are not a cow’ warning after livestock drug use

Stephan: I've had it with the anti-vaxxers, the anti-maskers. And I am really tired of MAGAts telling me what a wonderful drug, Ivermectin is for treating Covid. 37.8 million Americans have contracted Covid, and 628,000 have died, 185 yesterday. I am tired of the whining, tired of the stupidity, tired of the politicization of something that should be seen only as a health issue to be dealt with on the basis of science, not ideology. Tired of people who insist on seeing themselves as victims. Tired of the nonsense the government is run by pedophiles who drink the blood of small children. I'm tired of my fellow White people who have wet their pants screaming about how they are being replaced. And I am really sick and tired of the Republican Party. The United States, like every other nation on earth, is faced with the existential reality of climate change. We need to come together to create social policies that foster wellbeing for everyone. We need to restructure our justice system and create one with real integrity. If we fail to do these things, our children and their children will inherit a nation that is a nightmare. It's our choice? What do you choose?

Johnston UNC Health Care emergency manager Lee Stikeleather, RN, offers guidance for dealing with the current surge of the COVID-19 Delta variant. Credit: Robert Willett

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued a strong and unusual warning on Saturday: “You are not a horse. You are not a cow. Seriously, y’all. Stop it.”

On Friday, Mississippi’s health department issued a warning that more than 70% of recent calls to the state’s poison center came after people took ivermectin bought at livestock supply centers.

The FDA was reacting to alarms from Mississippi, the state with the worst outbreak in the U.S., that people have been taking ivermectin to treat or prevent COVID-19. The drug is often used against parasites in livestock.Thomas Dobbs, the state health officer, said earlier this week he knew of only one hospitalization but was hearing reports of people taking the drug “as a preventative.”

“Which I think is really kind of crazy, so please don’t do that,” he said at a news briefing. The health department warning said 85% of callers had mild symptoms but that one person was “was instructed to […]