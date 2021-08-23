Fox News Conspiracy Theory Claims Covid-19 is a plot to ‘Distract” from Afghanistan

Stephan: What is reported in this article is, or ought to be criminal, Using public frequencies to create life-threatening chaos should not be legal. Fox, by its own admission in court, is not a news organization. Fox speaks of entertainment but in fact it is a carefully designed White supremacy christofascist disinformation operation, represented by people who do not mind lying for a living. One of the main things the Covid pandemic has made clear to me is the importance for a democratic nation to control disinformation that has life-threatening consequences.

https://youtu.be/Urnr1ITGdTM

Fox News suggested in a segment on Sunday that Covid-19 is being used to distract the country from the U.S. military withdrawal from Afghanistan.

“The White House was busy making headlines this week — but not about our Afghanistan response,” Fox News host Rachel Campos-Duffy claimed. “The president instead announcing he will give a booster shot and mandating the vaccine for nursing homes staff. But is this just an attempt to distract the American people away from the Afghanistan crisis?”

“The Administration has spoken as much about Afghanistan as it has about Covid,” she admitted before welcoming Fox News medical contributor Dr. Marty Makary to opine on the subject.

“There have been daily headline-grabbing announcements from the White House with no new supporting data,” Makary complained. “And then on Thursday, they hit the nuclear button and said the FDA is going to grant full approval [for Covid-19 vaccines] and they gave those details yesterday.”

“Medical advice should be exempt from partisan manipulation and news announcements like this,” he added. “When we politicize Covid right now for the sake of changing the news cycle, it damages that great credibility and public trust of the medical profession.”

According to the New […]