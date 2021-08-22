World is deeply shaken by America’s retreat

Stephan: Afghanistan, from start to finish has been an international geopolitical mistake. We never should have become involved, and we should have left years ago. But it was ever so profitable and the military-industrial corporations and contractors lobbied so hard to keep it going. America needs to reconfigure its foreign policy. We will get much more mileage and respect out of fostering wellbeing than we ever will killing people.

U.S. Army soldiers return home from a 9-month deployment to Afghanistan on December 10, 2020 at Fort Drum, New York. The 10th Mountain Division soldiers who arrived this week are under orders to isolate at home or in barracks, finishing their Covid-19 quarantine just before Christmas. The troops were replaced in Afghanistan by a smaller force, as the U.S. military continues to reduce troop levels Afghanistan. Credit: John Moore/Getty

The international community’s belief in America as a steady hand on the global tiller has been deeply shaken by the chaos engulfing Afghanistan.In the early days of Joe Biden’s presidency, many world leaders feared that Biden would simply be a welcome, but temporary, reprieve from former President Donald Trump’s nativist and isolationist politics. When Biden was running for president, he had tried to assuage those concerns by saying on his first day in office he’d reach out to our NATO allies and assure them they could once again count on the US.

A kinder, gentler Taliban?Now this fear has been replaced by a new concern — […]