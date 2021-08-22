Trump and Barr ‘Deliberately Targeted’ Black Lives Matter Protesters, Report Finds

Stephan: What I want to know is why is Trump not in court defending himself against criminal charges, and how is it possible Bill Barr still has a law license? Because the American justice system is so deeply flawed it does not hold accountable the rich and powerful. This has become a major issue in the United States; it shapes the way people see us, and it now shapes the way we see ourselves. Amongst the world's nations our justice system ranks 21st. You may not know this but I can assure you every world leader knows it, to our shame.

BLack Lives Matter demonstrators Credit: Getty

The US Justice Department and federal law enforcement “deliberately targeted” Black Lives Matter demonstrators under the “express direction” of Donald Trump and former US Attorney General William Barr, according to a sweeping analysis from advocacy group Movement for Black Lives.

In nearly every prosecution, cases related to protests from 31 May through 25 October “resulted in hundreds of organisers and activists facing years in federal prison with no chance of parole” after federal law enforcement “exploited the expansive federal criminal code” to assert jurisdiction over protest-related cases that “bore no federal interest,” according to the report.

The report – which examines 326 criminal cases brought by federal prosecutors in the wake of 2020 protests amid an uprising against police violence and racial injustice after the police murder of George Floyd – appears to “largely corroborate what Black organisers have long known intellectually, intuitively, and from lived experience about the federal government’s disparate policing and prosecution of racial justice protests and related activity,” the report says.

