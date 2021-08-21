Mississippi officials warn against using livestock ivermectin to prevent COVID-19 after rise in poison control calls

Stephan: I am really really tired of readers writing me to tell me that I am wrong about taking a strong position, as I have, against taking a horse dewormer, Ivermectin, for covid. Some even tell me it is as good as the vaccine. That is CRAP. Do you get it, CRAP. There was one study -- just one study -- that claimed that Ivermectin was effective in helping with covid. That study has since been withdrawn and utterly discredited for falsification of the research data presented and for plagiarism.

The Mississippi Health Department took to social media Friday to issue a warning about the phenomenon, which has been reported throughout the pandemic.

Mississippi’s poison control center has seen an increase in calls of people taking ivermectin, including versions of the deworming drug intended for livestock, to treat or prevent COVID-19, according to state health officials.

The Mississippi Health Department also issued an alert Friday to health care providers in the state regarding the increase in poison control calls due to potential ivermectin toxicity.

“At least 70% of the recent calls have been related to ingestion of livestock or animal formulations of ivermectin purchased at livestock supply centers,” stated the alert, which did not specify the number of total calls.

Ivermectin can be deadly in large doses. Most callers to Mississippi’s poison control center had mild symptoms, though one person was advised to seek further care “due to the amount of ivermectin reportedly ingested,” according to the alert.

Earlier this week, state health officials said they knew of at least one person in Mississippi who was hospitalized due to […]