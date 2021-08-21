Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Saturday, August 21st, 2021

Merck Statement on Ivermectin use During the COVID-19 Pandemic

Source:     MERCK
Publication Date:     February 4, 2021 11:45 am ET
Stephan:   Here is what the pharmaceutical company, Merck, that makes Ivermectin has to say about its use for covid. The Fox disinformation operation has been promoting ivermectin for covid for weeks now, spreading one lie after another. Personally, I think Fox should be held responsible for adding in mass murder, but in the United States, we no longer seem to be able to hold the rich and powerful accountable for their misdeeds and crimes.

KENILWORTH, N.J., Feb. 4, 2021 – Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, today affirmed its position regarding use of ivermectin during the COVID-19 pandemic. Company scientists continue to carefully examine the findings of all available and emerging studies of ivermectin for the treatment of COVID-19 for evidence of efficacy and safety. It is important to note that, to-date, our analysis has identified:

  • No scientific basis for a potential therapeutic effect against COVID-19 from pre-clinical studies; 
  • No meaningful evidence for clinical activity or clinical efficacy in patients with COVID-19 disease, and; 
  • A concerning lack of safety data in the majority of studies.

We do not believe that the data available support the safety and efficacy of ivermectin beyond the doses and populations indicated in the regulatory agency-approved prescribing information.

Indications and Usage for STROMECTOL® (ivermectin)

Ivermectin is approved in the United States under the brand name STROMECTOL. STROMECTOL is indicated for the treatment of intestinal (i.e., nondisseminated) strongyloidiasis due to the nematode parasite Strongyloides stercoralis and for the treatment of onchocerciasis due to the nematode parasite Onchocerca volvulus.

1 Comment

  1. Rev. Dean on Sunday, August 22, 2021 at 9:54 am

    Republicans would believe the world is flat if they saw it on Fox news!

