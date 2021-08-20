California builds a ‘Noah’s Ark’ to protect wildlife from extinction by fire and heat

Stephan: This is one of the nicest stories of good news I have seen in a very long time, although the reason for it is very sad. Read and Enjoy.

SHOSHONE, Calif. — It was just before sunrise in July when the botanists Naomi Fraga and Maria Jesus threw on backpacks and crunched their way across a brittle alkaline flat in the hottest corner of the Mojave Desert. Their mission: to rescue a tiny plant teetering on the brink of extinction.

Biologists Naomi Fraga, left, Maria Jesus and Patrick Donnelly walk the alkaline flat of the Amargosa River Basin in the Mojave Desert looking for the endangered Amargosa niterwort plant.

Credit: Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times

A decade ago, the Amargosa River Basin east of Death Valley National Park was a vast muddy wetlands studded with millions of Amargosa niterwort, a fleshy herb that grows only here and that scientists call Nitrophila mohavensis.

Today, the species has dwindled to fewer than 150,000, and most of the plants that still sprout from this salt-white playa have stopped producing viable seeds — stressed victims of decreasing rainfall, rising temperatures and the loss of groundwater due to pumping.

The botanists aimed to collect seeds until the temperature hit triple digits. Later, their bounty would be sealed inside aluminum foil […]