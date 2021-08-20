Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Friday, August 20th, 2021

‘Another Republican endorsing terrorism’: Mo Brooks faces backlash for ‘inflammatory’ take on Capitol bomb suspect

Author:     Bob Brigham
Source:     Raw Story
Publication Date:     August 19, 2021
Stephan:   Here is today's recipient of the Republican Scum Award. I frankly don't know how the people of Alabama could vote for this cretin. Not once but several times. Mo Brooks is a truly loathsome example of an American politician.
Republican Mo Brooks

Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) was blasted on Thursday after he put out a statement on Floyd Ray Roseberry, who allegedly threatened to detonate a bomb on Capitol Hill.

“Sadly, threats of violence targeting America’s political institutions are far too common,” Brooks said. “Although this terrorist’s motivation is not yet publicly known, and generally speaking, I understand citizenry anger director at dictatorial Socialism and its threat to liberty, freedom and the very fabric of American society.”

Brooks, who spoke at the January 6th “Stop the Steal” rally that preceded the attack on the Capitol, is running for U.S. Senate in Alabama.

Rep. Sean Casten (D-IL) was among those slamming Brooks.

1 Comment

  1. Rev. Dean on Friday, August 20, 2021 at 7:32 am

    Alabama’s educational system is an abomination. They do not teach students how to think for themselves; and I see that as the main problem.