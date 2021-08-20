Adding to US Failures in Afghanistan, Taliban Have Grabbed Billions in Weaponry

The Taliban are now in effective control of billions of dollars in U.S. weaponry—from thousands of grenades and machine guns to Black Hawk helicopters—American forces poured into Afghanistan over the past two decades.
The equipment amassment follows months of surrenders by U.S.-backed Afghan security forces that “failed to defend district centers,” the Associated Press reported.
“Bigger gains followed,” AP added, “including combat aircraft, when the Taliban rolled up provincial capitals and military bases with stunning speed, topped by capturing the biggest prize, Kabul, over the weekend.”
Over the past 20 years the U.S. spent over $83 billion in weaponry and equipment for Afghan security forces, whose “collapse was years in the making,” as a Washington Post headline put it.
“It really should raise a lot of concerns about what is the wider enterprise that is going on every single day, whether that’s in the Middle East, Sub-Saharan Africa, East Asia.”
As the Taliban gained further control over territory this summer, the group showed off the weapons they gained from government-backed […]
What a mess! Superior Democrat governance on display. Now Biden and his Dems are spreading their incoherent policies abroad. Joe’s & the D’s feckless “leadership” running our cities and our border has now gone international to the delight of our adversaries. Thanks Joe! I’ll bet the women and children of Afghanistan are delighted at the prospect of the Taliban taking things over! And the thousands of stranded Americans may look forward to their “15 minutes of fame” as part of an Iranian style hostage crisis? Plus our palls in China seem to be cozying up to the Taliban as well? Seems counterintuitive considering Chinas record with their own Uighur Muslims? Maybe the Taliban plans to “play” our Chinese friends the way they played us for twenty years?
The Military Industrial Complex always wins their profits not matter who wins any of our wars!