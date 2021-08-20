Adding to US Failures in Afghanistan, Taliban Have Grabbed Billions in Weaponry

Stephan: I think it is time that we ask why do we keep getting into wars that we lose, and that end so very badly? I am a vet from one of the earlier stupidities, VietNam and have been watching this recurring theme over and over. Now we are doing it again. Something is very wrong with our approach to international relations. And you and I paid for all this.

Taliban patrol in Herat city after they took control in Herat, Afghanistan, on August 18, 2021.

Credit: Mir Ahmad Firooz Mashoof/Anadolu Agenc/Getty

The Taliban are now in effective control of billions of dollars in U.S. weaponry—from thousands of grenades and machine guns to Black Hawk helicopters—American forces poured into Afghanistan over the past two decades.

The equipment amassment follows months of surrenders by U.S.-backed Afghan security forces that “failed to defend district centers,” the Associated Press reported.

“Bigger gains followed,” AP added, “including combat aircraft, when the Taliban rolled up provincial capitals and military bases with stunning speed, topped by capturing the biggest prize, Kabul, over the weekend.”

Over the past 20 years the U.S. spent over $83 billion in weaponry and equipment for Afghan security forces, whose “collapse was years in the making,” as a Washington Post headline put it.

“It really should raise a lot of concerns about what is the wider enterprise that is going on every single day, whether that’s in the Middle East, Sub-Saharan Africa, East Asia.”

As the Taliban gained further control over territory this summer, the group showed off the weapons they gained from government-backed […]