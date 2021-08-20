A Fight to Expose The Hidden Human Costs of Incarceration

Stephan: All my readers know that I think the American Gulag is one of America's greatest shames. (See SR archive We have more people incarcerated than any nation on earth, and the system is disgustingly racist. Warehousing humans is very expensive, and for private prisons very profitable. It costs as much to keep a man in prison as it would to keep him in college. This well-done piece gives some insight into the gulag.

African-American man in U.S. prison cell. Credit: Shutterstock

In July, 2016, thousands of demonstrators gathered in Baton Rouge to protest the death of Alton Sterling, a Black man who was shot by a police officer after being pinned to the ground outside a convenience store, where he had been selling compact disks. Although the protests were largely peaceful, officers in full riot gear dispersed the crowds and made more than a hundred and fifty arrests. A coalition of advocates, including the A.C.L.U. of Louisiana, filed a lawsuit accusing the Baton Rouge Police Department of infringing on the protesters’ First Amendment rights. A year later, Andrea Armstrong, a law professor at Loyola University New Orleans, who had served as a legal observer during some of the protests, co-authored a report cataloguing degrading conditions at East Baton Rouge Parish Prison, a local jail where the demonstrators were detained. Protesters were crammed into filthy, overcrowded holding cells and denied water and toilet paper. Some were pepper-sprayed. Others were strip-searched in front of strangers. In multiple instances, injured protesters received no medical attention. […]