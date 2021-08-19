The Far Right’s Deadly Embrace of Anti-Vaccine Stupidity

Stephan: Anyone who lives in a fact-based universe can see, can hardly avoid seeing, that the Covid pandemic has morphed into a disease of the unvaccinated. There is no prior example of this politicization of a lethal health crisis in the last two centuries of American history. If it were not for the fact that this stupidity doesn't just threaten the lives of the stupid, but also threatens the lives of others, particularly children, I would say to the anti-vaxxers, anti-maskers, "Good luck, but if your luck doesn't hold, have someone let me know when you die," and get on with my life. Unfortunately, though these people are a threat to everyone around them, and are the reason 20 months into this pandemic 100,000 people a day are contracting this disease.

Anti-lockdown and anti-vaccine protesters holding banners stage a demonstration in Trafalgar Square in London, England on July 24 2021. Credit: Tayfun Salci/Anadolu Agency/Getty

COVID-19 is a deadly virus. Why on earth would anyone go to bat for a pathogen? You’d think that the whole world could unite against a deadly virus. COVID-19 has already sickened over 200 million people around the world and killed over 4 million. It has now mutated into more contagious forms that threaten to plunge the globe into another spin cycle of lockdown.

Avoiding global catastrophe from the more infectious delta variant of COVID-19 doesn’t require a huge commitment from people and governments. Richer countries just have to ensure more widespread availability of vaccines. And individuals have to get vaccinated.

The far right has jumped on the anti-vaccination bandwagon, seized control of the wheel, and is driving the vehicle, al-Qaeda-style, straight into oncoming traffic.

COVID-19 is not an asteroid on a collision course with the planet. It’s not an imminent nuclear war. It’s an invisible enemy that humanity has demonstrated it can beat. It just requires a bit of […]