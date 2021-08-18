Stephan: Let's deal with the real truth of the Afghanistan war, and the effect it has had on America over the last two decades. It is a horrifying story and it explains why we are falling behind China. We spend more on the military than the next seven nations of the world combined. It is amazingly profitable for the military-industrial complex but very detrimental to the nation as a whole.

Chinese workers building a high-speed rail line in 2020. Credit: Li Baozhu/Bloomberg

All the recrimination-filled reporting and commentary about how fast Afghanistan fell to the Taliban after President Joe Biden made the courageous decision to finish withdrawing our troops misses a much more important story.

This story concerns why Americans can’t have nice things anymore while our main economic competitor China does and is investing in a lucrative and influential future.

It’s the story of jettisoning the sensible Powell Doctrine of asking if war is quickly winnable before military action in favor of chronic combat. Endless war creates enormous fortunes for investors in the military-industrial complex, enabled by jingoistic political cowardice in Washington.

For two decades our elected leaders foolishly spent our money trying to impose democracy at the point of a rifle in a country with no democratic culture or tradition.

To date, U.S. taxpayers have spent about $2.3 trillion on an undeclared war that cost 2,448 American troops their lives avenging about the same number of lives lost on 9/11/2001. More than 100,000 Afghans died in the 20-year war.

This butcher bill comes to […]