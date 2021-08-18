Inside the warped world of incel extremists

Stephan: America is a very sick society, made all the sicker by the fact that we don't seem to be able to tell ourselves the truth about ourselves. Start with the QAnon world, then add the anti-vaxxers, the climate change deniers, the White supremacists, then the Proud Boys, the Oath Keepers and, as this article describes, the Incels. And yes, I know, the list could be longer and that there is a lot of overlap amongst these groups. But the point I am making is that about a third of the American public have some kind of mental dysfunction. How do we fix that if we can't talk about it?

Jake Davison, suspected of killing multiple people in Plymouth, was vocal about his belief in Incel ideology.

Credit: Pictorial Press Ltd /Alamy

In trying to understand what prompted a man in Plymouth, England to commit the worst mass shooting in the UK for over a decade, attention has turned to his apparent links with the incel community – an online subculture of people who describe themselves as “involuntary celibates”.

Jake Davison allegedly shot his mother before a shooting spree which ended when he turned the gun on himself. His youngest victim was three years old. In the lead-up to the attacks, he compared himself to incels in YouTube videos and contributed to their forums.

He uploaded videos in which he fixated on his virginity and, in a direct reference to incel ideology, Davison’s described himself as “blackpilled“. This means that he believed himself too old, at 22, to find love.

Incels refuse to accept responsibility for their circumstances, instead believing their inability to attract women makes them victims of oppression. Like all groups under the umbrella of online misogyny known as the “manosphere”, they subscribe […]