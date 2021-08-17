Marjorie Taylor Greene: Americans deserve assault weapons like the Taliban

Stephan: Here is today's Republican Scum Award; it goes to Marjorie Tayor Greene. What I find amazing is that no one can have any doubt about who and what Taylor Greene is. And yet the MAGAT Party seems to have no problem continuing to include her, and a dozen other similar cretins in their ranks. Even worse the people of Georgia liked her so much they voted for her. I'm sorry you cannot maintain a functioning democracy when the people vote such monsters into public office to represent them.

Steven Bannon and Marjorie Taylor Greene Credit: Real America’s Voice/screen grab

“I have my team right now working on articles of impeachment,” Greene told Real America’s Voice host Steve Bannon on Sunday. “Because I’m so disgusted with Joe Biden. You know I’ve already filed one set of articles of impeachment. But his failure as a president is unspeakable.”

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) reacted to the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan over the weekend by threatening to impeach President Joe Biden and by calling for Taliban-style gun rights in the United States.

“President Trump right now is more presidential and he’s not even in the White House than Joe Biden can ever be or stand up to in the past seven months,” she opined.

Greene also defended Americans who own assault-style rifles by pointing to the Taliban.

“I wouldn’t be surprised at all if [the Biden administration] are paying the Taliban,” Greene said. “After all, they are paying them with weapons, vehicles, Blackhawk helicopters because the Afghan army is handing them over as fast as possible.”

She added: “Anytime any Democrat ever speaks to America about […]