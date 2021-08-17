Fox News’ Laura Ingraham has a solution to unemployment: More ‘hunger’

Stephan: I find Laura Ingraham a particularly loathsome "Karen." It isn't just that she lies constantly, and has a smug sense of entitlement. For me what makes my skin crawl when I watch her is her nastiness, and her utter contempt for the poor. I just wish something could happen so that she loses all her money, and has to live in the world her nastiness so wants for the poor.

Republicans have a long history of claiming that unemployment benefits are too generous in the United States — a claim they make even during painful economic downturns. Fox News’ Laura Ingraham made that claim this week on her show, “The Ingraham Angle,” recommending “hunger” as a way to encourage America’s unemployed to find jobs.

The 58-year-old Ingraham wasn’t shy about bashing the poor and the unemployed during the Great Recession, and this week, she claimed that the unemployed are having it much too easy during the pandemic recession.

“What if we just cut off the unemployment? I mean, hunger is a pretty powerful thing,” Ingraham told her guest Jon Taffer, host of the reality show “Bar Rescue.”

Ingraham went on to say, “I’m talking about people who can work and refuse to work. But the government is literally putting anvils, in many ways, on people’s shoulders — either through the mandates, regulations, now through free money.”

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the U.S. had an unemployment rate of 5.4% in July. […]