Fox News’ Laura Ingraham has a solution to unemployment: More ‘hunger’

Republicans have a long history of claiming that unemployment benefits are too generous in the United States — a claim they make even during painful economic downturns. Fox News’ Laura Ingraham made that claim this week on her show, “The Ingraham Angle,” recommending “hunger” as a way to encourage America’s unemployed to find jobs.
The 58-year-old Ingraham wasn’t shy about bashing the poor and the unemployed during the Great Recession, and this week, she claimed that the unemployed are having it much too easy during the pandemic recession.
“What if we just cut off the unemployment? I mean, hunger is a pretty powerful thing,” Ingraham told her guest Jon Taffer, host of the reality show “Bar Rescue.”
Ingraham went on to say, “I’m talking about people who can work and refuse to work. But the government is literally putting anvils, in many ways, on people’s shoulders — either through the mandates, regulations, now through free money.”
According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the U.S. had an unemployment rate of 5.4% in July. […]
An unemployment check wouldn’t even cover a months rent nowadays!! I wonder who Laura Ingraham means when she says “we” could? Last I knew, was that the Republicans cult leader Trump, who didn’t know that Colorado does not have a border, wasn’t in office any longer.
Funny she didn’t mention the Florida DeSantis decision, to defund schools if they mandated mask wearing for child health safety.
Very absurd behavior, by people supposedly working FOR the American people. The Republicans are sure making a name for their party as we all watch them show their heartless, unconscionable ass.
Hey, isn’t whining about dopes fuel on the fire? Fine to recommend ignore; more airtime for ineptitude is wasted energy. What we do need is sources to LISTEN for solutions.
Great point.
Fighting misinformation by speaking the truth, seems to be wasted energy and a losing battle to some. But ignoring absurd behavior by government leaders, could also also be described as enabling, or giving up. I’m personally glad to see media sources stepping up to discredit misinformation, and the individuals who perpetuate it.
Informing the public of Federal entities that will help fund schools if they are defunded by the state, for implementing mask mandates. Voting for and showcasing individuals in our government that care about the safety of children, unemployment, and hunger. Both are a huge start to solutions.
If the MEDIA is an active source for misinformation, it only makes sense it could be the opposite.