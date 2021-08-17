First-ever water shortage declared on the Colorado River, triggering water cuts for some states in the West

Stephan: If you live in one of the eight states that depend on the Colorado River for water, or hydroelectric power, your life is going to change. The rest of us are going to experience this water problem in the form of higher food prices. Our world is changing because of our bad behavior, whether we want to admit this or not.

People take pictures of Lake Mead near Hoover Dam on Aug. 13. The “bathtub ring” of light minerals shows the high water mark of the reservoir, which has fallen to record lows. Credit: John Locher/AP

BOULDER, COLORADO — Low water in the Colorado River’s largest reservoir triggered the first-ever federal declaration of a shortage on Monday, a bleak marker of the effects of climate change in the drought-stricken American West and the imperiled future of a critical water source for 40 million people in seven states.

Water in Lake Mead, the mammoth reservoir created by the Hoover Dam that supplies the lower Colorado basin, is projected to be 1,065.85 feet above sea level on Jan. 1, nearly 10 feet below a threshold that requires Arizona, Nevada and Mexico to reduce their consumption in 2022. On Monday, it was just under 1,068 feet, or about 35 percent full, according to the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, which manages the water that states and Mexico have rights to use.

“We are seeing the effects of climate change in the Colorado River basin through extended drought, […]