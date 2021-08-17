A new study breaks down vehicle ownership cost. Here’s how EVs fared

A new study from the US Department of Energy’s (DOE) Argonne National Laboratory offers the most comprehensive results yet of the costs of owning and operating different types of vehicles and how costs vary by powertrain.
The study is titled “Comprehensive Total Cost of Ownership Quantification for Vehicles with Different Size Classes and Powertrains.”
Argonne, Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, National Renewable Energy Laboratory, Oak Ridge National Laboratory, and Sandia National Laboratories collaborated on the study.
Factors considered
The researchers considered the following in order to calculate the total cost of ownership:
- Vehicle purchase cost
- Depreciation
- Financing and fuel costs
- Costs related to insurance (new)
- Maintenance and repair (new)
- Taxes and fees (new)
The report covers the following vehicles:
- Light-duty passenger vehicles: compact and midsize sedans, small and large sport utility vehicles, and pickup trucks
- Medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles: semi-tractors; medium-duty vans and pickups; transit buses; box, utility aerial, and dump trucks; garbage trucks.
It also looked at the following powertrains:
- Internal combustion engine
- Hybrid electric […]