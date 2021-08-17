A new study breaks down vehicle ownership cost. Here’s how EVs fared

Stephan: As seems to be the norm today, there is a massive amount of disinformation concerning the relative costs of petroleum compared with electric vehicles. Quite predictably conservative media think petroleum vehicles are cheaper. As predictable as usual, it is a lie, and deliberate disinformation. Here is the Department of Energy’s (DOE) Argonne National Laboratory report, which is fact-based.

Credit: electrek

A new study from the US Department of Energy’s (DOE) Argonne National Laboratory offers the most comprehensive results yet of the costs of owning and operating different types of vehicles and how costs vary by powertrain.

The study is titled “Comprehensive Total Cost of Ownership Quantification for Vehicles with Different Size Classes and Powertrains.”

Argonne, Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, National Renewable Energy Laboratory, Oak Ridge National Laboratory, and Sandia National Laboratories collaborated on the study.

Factors considered

The researchers considered the following in order to calculate the total cost of ownership:

Vehicle purchase cost

Depreciation

Financing and fuel costs

Costs related to insurance (new)

Maintenance and repair (new)

Taxes and fees (new)

Mack electric garbage truck

The report covers the following vehicles:

Light-duty passenger vehicles: compact and midsize sedans, small and large sport utility vehicles, and pickup trucks

Medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles: semi-tractors; medium-duty vans and pickups; transit buses; box, utility aerial, and dump trucks; garbage trucks.

It also looked at the following powertrains: