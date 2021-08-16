‘Who Are They Paying Secretly Now?’: Signs Of UAE Meddling In U.S. Politics Go Ignored

Stephan: Do you doubt for a moment that other world leaders, particularly authoritarian ones, don't understand how corrupt the American government has become? Read this and disabuse yourself. Publicly funded elections are the only cure for this since indididual personal integrity clearly isn't up to the task.

Mohammed bin Zayed, the de facto ruler of the United Arab Emirates and a close American partner, knew about the UAE’s two efforts to interfere in the 2016 election, prosecutors say Credit: Barcroft Media /Getty

On July 20, federal prosecutors accused the United Arab Emirates of infiltrating Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign by using his adviser Tom Barrack as an agent. The new charges suggested that the wealthy Persian Gulf monarchy interfered in the 2016 election to a stunning degree: The Justice Department was already prosecuting a group of men for allegedly funneling over $3.5 million from UAE royal adviser George Nader to Trump’s rival, Hillary Clinton.

According to law enforcement, one of America’s closest Middle East partners played both sides in one of the most consequential contests in U.S. history ― breaking the law and undermining democracy.

In naming and shaming Barrack and the UAE, the Justice Department hoped to put “everyone — regardless of their wealth or perceived political power — on notice,” acting Assistant Attorney General Mark Lesko […]