Vast Stretches of America Are Shrinking. Almost All of Them Voted for Trump.

Stephan: More hard fact insights from the Census data. This report should make it clear to you why the Republican Party has turned into an anti-democratic, authoritarian, White supremacist, anti-science, christofascist cult. The only way they can stay in power is by rigging elections in one of several ways. In the 2022 elections a year from now we are going to find out how successful they have been.

A barn for Trump. Credit: Scott Olson/Getty

Donald Trump and the Republican Party he shaped represent the fading face of the United States, winning over an older, more rural, and overwhelmingly caucasian bloc of voters that reflected the country’s past more than its more urban and diverse future.

The latest data from the 2020 Census, which the government released on Thursday to kick off the congressional redistricting process, illustrate that fact in incredibly stark terms. It shows that the white population fell for the first time in history during the last decade, and that Americans continued to cluster in growing cities and suburbs, whether in Texas, Georgia, Virginia, or New York.

Perhaps most strikingly, while metro areas grew, vast stretches of the country continued to bleed population. About 53 percent of all U.S. counties shrank between 2010 and 2020. You can see them in the sea of burnt orange on the graph below, rural regions and small towns that often have few residents to begin with. In total, they were home to about 50.5 million people in a nation of more than 331 million.

This isn’t a […]