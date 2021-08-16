The ocean is about to flip a switch that could permanently disrupt life on Earth: study

Stephan: We have been warned again and again that our unthinking abuse of the earth's meta-systems is going to exact a painful and catastrophic cost. How much attention do you think the world's politicians, America's politicians, are paying to reports like this one? Not enough you can be sure. So begin to think about how you are going to deal with what is happening in the region where you live.

The world ocean Credit: AFP/NASA

A massive Atlantic Ocean current system, which affects climate, sea levels and weather systems around the world, may be about to be fatally disrupted.

A new report in the journal Nature Climate Change describes how a series of Atlantic Ocean currents have reached “an almost complete loss of stability over the last century” as the planet continues to warm. The report, authored by Dr. Niklas Boers, specifically analyzes data on ocean temperature and salinity to demonstrate that their circulation has weakened over the past few decades. If current trends continue unabated, they may slow to a dangerous level or even shut down entirely.

The series of currents in question is known as the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation, or AMOC for short. The current system is sometimes likened to a series of conveyer belts: one “belt” flows north with warm water that, upon reaching the northern Atlantic, cools and evaporates, in the process increasing the salinity of water in that region. The saltier water becomes colder and heavier, sinking and flowing south to create a second “belt.” Those two currents are in turn connected by other oceanic […]