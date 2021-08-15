Stephan: We are going to see in our lifetimes whole communities, even countries, disappear under the waves. How are we going to deal with that? Is anyone seriously thinking about this? This article lays out a bit of what is coming.

Igloolik, Canada. Credit: Devi Lockwood

Tuvalu

A little more than 10,000 people live in Tuvalu. Generations ago, Polynesians navigated here by the stars, calling the sprinkles of land in the vast blue of the South Pacific home. With 10 square miles of total area, less than five miles of roads and only one hospital on the main island, Tuvalu is the fourth-smallest country in the world. Disney World is four times larger in area. Tuvalu’s capital city, Funafuti, sits about 585 miles south of the Equator.

By some estimates, Tuvaluans will be forced, by water scarcity and rising sea levels, to migrate elsewhere in the next 50 years. This mass exodus is already happening. Large Tuvaluan outposts exist in Fiji and New Zealand.

I came to Tuvalu with a question: What does it mean for a whole nation to become uninhabitable in my lifetime?

Tauala Katea, the director of Tuvalu’s meteorological service, sat in his office near the airport and tilted a monitor to show me an image of a recent flood when water bubbled up under a field by the runway. “This […]