Warning Water Wars Ahead

Stephan: Let's say it all together: Water is destiny. I have been telling my readers for almost 20 years this was coming, and that it was going to have an enormous effect on the world, including the United States. And that if it is not handled by policies that are comprehensive and oriented towards wellbeing things are going to become violent.

Lake Powell, note the huge decline in the water level. Credit: Getty

In this dangerous ecological moment the State of California is mandating that our City permit the construction of 8895 unnecessary new units that will supposedly increase our population about 20% over the next eight years. Depending on how those nominal 18,000 people are housed and their demographics, we can expect the water consumption of our 91,000 person city to rise between 17 and 23% from 2019’s potable water demand of about 11,030-acre feet. According to the City’s 2021 Draft Water Management Plan, the following populations and water demand requirements are anticipated without adjusting for additional conservation measures:

Until it rains again, all the western states (including California) are being fried by a deadly drought. We have seen this before: seven years ago we had to reduce the entire State’s water consumption by 20% to get through that crisis. No one knows how long this newest drought will last. But we all know the symptoms: super heated air setting temperature records everywhere (116 degrees in Portland, Oregon), ash and air pollution […]