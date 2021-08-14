These 30 Republicans Voted Against Infrastructure Bill; Here’s What It Would Give Their States

Stephan: The MAGAT Party has this ongoing myth about deficits. When Eisenhower built the interstate road system it had nothing to do with deficits; it was about preparing America for the future. The infrastructure bills the Democrats are pushing to pass, with the exception of a few Democrats like Manchin, are the same thing again, preparing for the future. American roads, bridges, water systems, and on and on, are woefully dilapidated. Because most Americans never leave the country they have no idea how desperately shoddy our infrastructure is compared with the rest of the developed democracies. And what amazes me is that the MAGATs in Congress vote against a host of things that would improve the lives of the vast majority of Americans. And yet those Red state Americans vote for these incompetents again and again. I think it is the most important thing to realize about American politics today.

Failing bridges Credit: The New York Times

Thirty Republican senators voted against the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill when it passed the U.S. Senate on Tuesday—turning their backs on billions that their states stand to gain from the package.

Many objected to the price tag or specific items covered in the massive proposal, which has been hailed by President Joe Biden and other supporters as an historic effort to address the nation’s crumbling infrastructure.

It contains money for upgrades to federal highways, bridges, broadband and water systems, among many other major projects.

“After years and years and years of ‘Infrastructure Week,’ we’re on the cusp of an infrastructure decade that I truly believe will transform America,” Biden told reporters Tuesday after the Senate’s 69-30 vote. “I know compromise is hard for both sides, but it’s important—it’s necessary—for a democracy to be able to function.”

Nineteen Republicans joined all Democratic senators voting in favor of the Biden-backed bill.

But former President Donald Trump has hinted he’ll target those GOP members and already has blasted U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Kentucky Republican, for supporting the proposal.

The 30 Republicans who voted […]