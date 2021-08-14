Stephan: John Alexander is a combat veteran who knows whereof he speaks. As the debacle of Afghanistan comesto and end he raise issues about the men and women who served there, that are not getting the coverage they deserve.

Returning soldiers from Afghanistan

From Vietnam we did return, not defeated, but not victors either. A new generation now faces similar circumstances as America’s longest wars officially draw to a close. The country, long weary of war, applauds withdrawal, while again, politicians talk of exits honorable.

Shamefully, they know they speak not truth, but embrace a strategic illusion for saving face. They hope reality will fade and be forgotten, save in the souls of those inextricably bound by memories of deeds that cannot be undone.

There is a constant gnawing in the minds of those who both met and meted out the horrors of combat; was it worth it? Why did my comrades die? For what cause?

Certainly not for glory

Dark Dreams

Constantly obscured are indigenous casualties; allies, enemies, and always the noncombatants who were just collateral damage of all sides.

Then, for those veterans who chance to sleep, there are the dreams; dreams that never end. Intentionally suppressed from daily consciousness, surreptitiously they reemerge from dark recesses demanding to be addressed.

While some integrate their experiences and apparently manage their lives into normalcy, many others self-medicate with […]