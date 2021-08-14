COVID-19 is on its way to becoming a predominantly Republican disease

Vying for least surprising news of the day are two extremely unsurprising news stories, both about the pandemic. Try to contain your non-surprise, please, no matter how difficult it may get.
The first story is from The Washington Post, and uses data to again confirm the bloomin’ obvious: States with high vaccination rates are now seeing fewer COVID-19 cases, while places with lower vaccinates are seeing pandemic infections “holding steady or increasing.”
Yep. The vaccines are working—but only among the people that actually, you know, get them. The Post was able to determine that in counties with at least 40% of residents vaccinated, COVID-19 infection rates that were “low” and “going down.” In counties with fewer than 20% of residents vaccinated, “not only are there higher case rates, but the number of cases there also is growing.”
In the second story, we see the predictable effects of the first. From NBC we learn that people coming into local hospitals with severe COVID-19 symptoms are almost all Americans who haven’t been vaccinated, from unvaccinated adults to children too young to be […]
Freedom of speech is an American right not to be taken for granted, nor abused. It shouldn’t be used as a tool to endanger people’s lives. Especially in the face of a pandemic.
Public leaders, and Media reporters, that produce false, non evidence based information, which actually endanger people’s lives, should have immediate consequence.
I heard a co-worker mention, that she heard that the Delta variant, was similar to a case of chickenpox. I also heard her mention her news sources -which were extreme Republican networks. It would seem to me, that more of our countries reputable, centric news sources, should also be stepping up more, and countering misinformation.
Correcting the abuse, by reporting evidence based truth, and educating the general public on a broader level.
I predict we will come to a point of enforced vaccination so things can go back to normal. Except there will never be a normal as before somewhat of a good thing on some fronts. Just read a public comment from former FDA head Dr. Scott Gottlieb who said the virus will become endemic much like the flu or cold surging then retreating in various regions.
This copied from CNBC:
Of course there is the new Lambda variant coming out of South America which may be worse than….and on it goes. Still think it is past time to investigate and use natural remedies and diet to support the body before infection. Excess weight has been noted as one of the most prevalent contributors to the severity of infections by establishment medicine. Better to work with nature than to fight her.
I agree with you Will, on investigations of natural remedies and body health, but the harsh truth is, that there is the majority of Americans, who are obese.
In the face of a pandemic that killed over 500,000 there was no time to put mostly everyone in our country on a natural diet.
I also agree with you, Will.