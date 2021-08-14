COVID-19 is on its way to becoming a predominantly Republican disease

Stephan: I have been holding on to this report for two months because when I first read it I thought it had to be Democratic political exaggeration. I was wrong. If you look at the data today it is clear that Covid-19 is now principally a Republican disease, because Republicans are the ones who don't get vaccinated, and don't wear masks. The fact is the Red states are going to face first disproportionate death and, then, a generation of long-term health complications, as it becomes clear that a large number of people after contracting Covid have health issues on an ongoing basis. Nobody talks about this, but the people in states like Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas are going to have health issues for years, maybe the rest of their lives. Check the data for yourself.

Republican anti-maskers

Vying for least surprising news of the day are two extremely unsurprising news stories, both about the pandemic. Try to contain your non-surprise, please, no matter how difficult it may get.

The first story is from The Washington Post, and uses data to again confirm the bloomin’ obvious: States with high vaccination rates are now seeing fewer COVID-19 cases, while places with lower vaccinates are seeing pandemic infections “holding steady or increasing.”

Yep. The vaccines are working—but only among the people that actually, you know, get them. The Post was able to determine that in counties with at least 40% of residents vaccinated, COVID-19 infection rates that were “low” and “going down.” In counties with fewer than 20% of residents vaccinated, “not only are there higher case rates, but the number of cases there also is growing.”

In the second story, we see the predictable effects of the first. From NBC we learn that people coming into local hospitals with severe COVID-19 symptoms are almost all Americans who haven’t been vaccinated, from unvaccinated adults to children too young to be […]