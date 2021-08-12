Want to Live to 100? Try These 4 Food Habits From the Blue Zones

Everyone thinks about the fountain of youth now and again. How do we make life last longer, and, more importantly, how do we make sure that life is quality throughout the years?
People in the Blue Zones may have the answer — and some of it has to do with their diet. It’s not just what they eat, but how much and when. They stop eating when their stomachs feel about 80 percent full, which helps to avoid weight gain. They eat their smallest meal of the day in the late afternoon or early evening, and don’t eat again after that. They eat a lot of beans and other plants. They don’t avoid meat, they just eat it sparingly, as part of their lifestyle. They even drink wine in moderation, up to a couple of glasses a day.
The Blue Zones are five disparate areas identified by researcher Dan Buettner where people live to 100 or more in much higher concentrations than anywhere else: Ikaria, Greece; Okinawa, Japan; Ogliastra Region, Sardinia; Loma Linda, California.; and Nicoya Peninsula, Costa Rica.
People in these regions not only live longer, they enjoy enjoy their life to its fullest, and what […]
I agree Stephan, but I eat mostly what I grow myself, so I really know it is safe, but not cheap to grow. It takes a lot of effort and compost, too. Weeds love good soil and that is what I spend most of my time on: pulling weeds from my organic garden, on my hands and knees.
Rev Dean get a garden stool! They have wheels and even a storage bin under the seat. Sure does save your back and knees during garden time.