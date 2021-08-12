Want to Live to 100? Try These 4 Food Habits From the Blue Zones

Stephan: Want to eat a healthy diet that will let you live a longer and healthier life, based on actual data not fantasy, speculation, and theory? Well, here is some excellent guidance. The main thing I would add is buy only organic produce, and proteins. Yes, they may be slightly more expensive, but so much cheaper than diabetes or cancer.

Everyone thinks about the fountain of youth now and again. How do we make life last longer, and, more importantly, how do we make sure that life is quality throughout the years?

People in the Blue Zones may have the answer — and some of it has to do with their diet. It’s not just what they eat, but how much and when. They stop eating when their stomachs feel about 80 percent full, which helps to avoid weight gain. They eat their smallest meal of the day in the late afternoon or early evening, and don’t eat again after that. They eat a lot of beans and other plants. They don’t avoid meat, they just eat it sparingly, as part of their lifestyle. They even drink wine in moderation, up to a couple of glasses a day.

The Blue Zones are five disparate areas identified by researcher Dan Buettner where people live to 100 or more in much higher concentrations than anywhere else: Ikaria, Greece; Okinawa, Japan; Ogliastra Region, Sardinia; Loma Linda, California.; and Nicoya Peninsula, Costa Rica.

People in these regions not only live longer, they enjoy enjoy their life to its fullest, and what […]